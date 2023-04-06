New Meijer supercenter in Elkhart to open May 11

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Meijer announced on Thursday that its new supercenter at 2500 Cassopolis Street in Elkhart will open to the public on May 11.

Meijer says the supercenter will feature all the grocery staples that its customers have come to expect, such as fresh produce and a deli. The store will also include a garden center, a pharmacy, a floral area, and departments for pets, electronics, toys, sports, and apparel.

Meanwhile, a Meijer Express gas station at the new supercenter will open on April 13.

“We know that value and convenience are key for our customers, and the new store will provide both for Elkhart residents,” said Maureen Mitchell, vice president of the Indiana-Kentucky Region for Meijer, in a press release issued to 16 News Now. “Meijer is committed to investing in Northern Indiana, and we look forward to providing a more convenient option close to home for grocery and other everyday needs here in Elkhart.”

The grocery chain says there are still select job openings for the new Elkhart Meijer. If you’re interested, you can search for open positions by clicking here and searching “Elkhart” as the location.

Meijer opened its first store in Indiana in 1994 on Grape Road in Mishawaka.

