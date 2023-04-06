Michigan State Police investigating death of in-custody suspect

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after a suspect died while in police custody on Wednesday.

According to the Michigan State Police, MSP Niles Post troopers and Berrien County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call near Bailey and Townhall Road in Pipestone Township.

Before police arrived, the suspect, identified as Josh Tanner, 49, from Baroda, ran into the woods. After a search, Tanner was located by officers and a police K-9 sitting against a tree, holding a knife to his throat.

Troopers then tased Tanner, believing he was a threat to himself.

Based on Tanner’s statements at the scene, he was unable to physically walk under his own power. Officers say they attempted to give him medical care as quickly and safely as possible by helping him walk out of the woods and contacting medical responders via dispatch.

After several minutes of walking, Tanner then experienced a medical emergency and became unresponsive. That’s when officers say they attempted CPR, which continued until medical responders arrived on scene.

Tanner was then transported to Corewell Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph, where he died shortly after arrival.

The investigation is ongoing, pending autopsy and toxicology analysis.

