Micah Shrewsberry to throw out first pitch at opening night for South Bend Cubs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The new men’s basketball head coach at Notre Dame will throw out the ceremonial first pitch on opening night for the South Bend Cubs next week.

Micah Shrewsberry was introduced as the 18th head coach in program history last week. The team announced on Thursday that he will take the mound ahead of the Cubs’ home opener against the Beloit Sky Carp at Four Winds Field on Tuesday, April 11.

Shrewsberry’s first pitch is one of several special events that are scheduled to take place on opening night. The team will host a banner raising ceremony honoring their 2022 Midwest League championship, Chicago Cubs performer Wayne Messmer will sing the National Anthem, and there will be a special post-game fireworks show following the game.

The organization will also unveil its new, state-of-the-art videoboard, which is the largest in the Midwest League.

First pitch on Tuesday night is set for 7:05 p.m. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and the ceremonial first pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

