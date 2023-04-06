Micah Shrewsberry to throw out first pitch at opening night for South Bend Cubs

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The new men’s basketball head coach at Notre Dame will throw out the ceremonial first pitch on opening night for the South Bend Cubs next week.

Micah Shrewsberry was introduced as the 18th head coach in program history last week. The team announced on Thursday that he will take the mound ahead of the Cubs’ home opener against the Beloit Sky Carp at Four Winds Field on Tuesday, April 11.

Shrewsberry’s first pitch is one of several special events that are scheduled to take place on opening night. The team will host a banner raising ceremony honoring their 2022 Midwest League championship, Chicago Cubs performer Wayne Messmer will sing the National Anthem, and there will be a special post-game fireworks show following the game.

The organization will also unveil its new, state-of-the-art videoboard, which is the largest in the Midwest League.

First pitch on Tuesday night is set for 7:05 p.m. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and the ceremonial first pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

The team encourages you to buy tickets for the home opener in advance to avoid lines at the box office on gameday. To purchase tickets for opening night, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New Meijer supercenter in Elkhart to open May 11

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The new supercenter is located at 2500 Cassopolis Street.

News

Easy flower arrangement ideas for your Easter dinner

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
16 Morning News Now stopped by The Flower Cart to get some ideas on how to make a beautiful flower arrangement for your dinner table.

Crime

Plymouth man arrested after allegedly burglarizing 2 homes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Christopher Lee Scott, 37, faces multiple charges after police say he burglarized a pair of Marshall County homes earlier this week.

News

Easter flower arrangement ideas

Updated: 2 hours ago
Easter flower arrangement ideas

Latest News

News

Chuck's Weather 4/6/23

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

South Shore Airport Relocation project introduced to the public

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
For the first time, people had an opportunity to weigh in on the South Shore Airport Relocation project.

News

Irish defensive line losing key contributors

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

South Bend's Spring Releaf Program begins Monday

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Pokagon Band unveils new cannabis store in New Buffalo

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

South Shore Line Realignment Project introduced to the public

Updated: 12 hours ago