Medical Moment: High heels and high health risks

(WNDU) - They’re stylish and can add inches to your height. However, high heels may also cause long-term damage to your body.

This iconic footwear could be ruining your back and feet.

“Your feet are just as complicated as your hands,” explained Dr. John Reach, a surgeon at Connecticut Orthopaedic Institute. “They’re the same bony structure, except you have to walk on them.”

Reach says the concentration of stress put on the front of the foot by high heels can cause the crowding of the toes, bunions, and hammertoes, which can lead to problems with balance.

But Reach says suddenly switching to flats isn’t the answer either, because your body may have become accustomed to high heels.

If you’ve modified your gate, you’ve modified your walk, you’ve modified the way that your foot accommodates the shoe that you’re used to then all the sudden you change it, you’re going to pay a price for that,” Reach continued.

That could lead to other orthopedic problems, such as plantar fasciitis, which is inflammation of the tissue connecting the heel bone to the toes. It can lead to tendinitis, or arthritis, which can lead to posture problems and knee, hip, and lower back pain.

Reach says protecting feet is critical.

“They’re sort of the tires for your body if you will; it’s very important for that to be in good, top condition,” Reach said.

To keep feet healthy, Reach says to consider the following:

Dropping down an inch or two to lower the ramp of your high heel

Make sure your foot fits in the shoe

Avoid pointy-toed footwear

Give your feet a break

“Maybe you put it up for a wedding, maybe you put with the pain for a graduation and maybe you switch out of them,” Reach finished.

Reach says having a strong core is also key. He says a toned back and abdominal muscles can help you maintain balance in high heels.

