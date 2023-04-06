Hitting the Ground Running: Irish return major production at running back

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Spring practice for the Notre Dame football team lets out for an Easter break this weekend.

But prior to that, 16 Sports got a chance to catch up with the team’s running back room.

Under position coach Deland McCullough, Irish running backs combined for nearly 2,500 yards on the ground last season. Even better, all the horses from last year’s unit are back in the stable, and they’re hungrier than ever.

“I’ve got the full gamut of what I wanted. I believe I’ve got the best running back group in the country,” McCullough said. “As far as production, mindset, physical attributes, leadership — all the things you need to be successful. I’ve got speed, I’ve got power, I’ve got knowledge of the game, I’ve got leadership, change of direction, pass protection. I’ve got all of the components to make us an upper-end team.

“So, just putting those guys all in position to be successful, and having those guys be unselfish, that’s where we’re at right now,” he added.

The Fighting Irish continue to gear up for the 2023 edition of the Blue-Gold Game, which will take place on April 22 at Notre Dame Stadium.

