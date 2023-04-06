Fire destroys Quik-Way Party Store in Benton Harbor

By Samantha Albert
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor business is a total loss after an early-morning fire.

The owner of the Quik-Way Party Store did not want to speak on camera, but he says he’ll have to start from scratch.

Officials say the fire occurred around 5:30 a.m. early Thursday morning.

“I woke up; I had difficulty breathing,” said Kentavion Taylor, a neighbor to the property. “I kept smelling smoke, and I heard the fire trucks. And then, I woke up this morning; I was going to ride my bike to see what happened, and I noticed the store over there was burnt down.”

The owner says he thinks it was an electrical fire, though it’s still up to the authorities to have the final word on the cause.

