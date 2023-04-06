Elkhart man found guilty for 2021 murder of 19 year old

Darius K. Thomas was found guilty for the 2021 slaying of 19-year-old Shamar Barnes.
Darius K. Thomas was found guilty for the 2021 slaying of 19-year-old Shamar Barnes.
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County man has been found guilty of murder.

Circuit court officials say the jury returned its verdict early on Thursday against 28-year-old Darius Thomas. Thomas’ trial began on Monday for the 2021 shooting death of 19-year-old Shamar Barnes.

As WNDU previously reported, the shooting occurred in the 1200 block of South Main Street, Elkhart, in the parking lot of a Marathon gas station. Investigators say that Thomas fled the area and was arrested by U.S. marshals in Memphis, Tenn., one month after the warrant for his arrest was issued.

According to our reporting partners at the Goshen News, Thomas had only been out of prison for nine months before the shooting occurred.

He served about seven years of a 12-year sentence for an armed robbery back in 2012.

