Easy flower arrangement ideas for your Easter dinner

Easter flower arrangement ideas
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Easter is almost here, and you may be planning out Easter dinner.

16 Morning News Now stopped by The Flower Cart to get some ideas on how to make a beautiful flower arrangement for your dinner table.

Owner Phil Hurlbutt said you can easily make a flower arrangement with the spring flowers growing in your garden, like daffodils or tulips.

You can even use things in your fridge like carrots, lettuce, and kale.

Hurlbutt said when trimming your flower stems, never use scissors. Instead, use a knife and cut at an angle.

For more tips, watch the above video.

The Flower Cart is located at 1124 N 5th Street in Niles.

