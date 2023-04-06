Easy flower arrangement ideas for your Easter dinner

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Easter is almost here, and you may be planning out Easter dinner.

16 Morning News Now stopped by The Flower Cart to get some ideas on how to make a beautiful flower arrangement for your dinner table.

Owner Phil Hurlbutt said you can easily make a flower arrangement with the spring flowers growing in your garden, like daffodils or tulips.

You can even use things in your fridge like carrots, lettuce, and kale.

Hurlbutt said when trimming your flower stems, never use scissors. Instead, use a knife and cut at an angle.

For more tips, watch the above video.

The Flower Cart is located at 1124 N 5th Street in Niles.

