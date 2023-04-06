Convicted barn arsonist appears in Kosciusko Co. court to face additional charges

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman convicted of arson in Elkhart County is facing more arson charges — this time in Kosciusko County.

Sherry Thomas had her initial hearing Thursday morning after accusations that she and Joseph Hershberger burned down three barns in Kosciusko County in 2021.

Thomas was already sentenced in Elkhart County to eight years of home detention and two years of probation. That was in connection to eight barn burnings. But under a plea agreement, Thomas was only convicted on one charge of arson.

For the same fires, Hershberger was sentenced to 50 years in prison. The judge said cooperation from Thomas helped convict Hershberger.

In addition to the charges in Kosciusko County, Thomas and Hershberger are also accused of setting fire to an Amish school in Marshall County. Thomas is due in court for that case later this month.

