Apan Youth Art exhibit on display at Midwest Museum of Art

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson is enjoying some high culture!

He’s at one of Michiana’s best-kept secrets, the Midwest Museum of Art on Main Street.

The museum is located right across the street from the Lerner Theatre and the newly-renovated Hotel Elkhart. Roberson got to see art from the Apan Youth Art Competition.

It features works from young artists in Apan, Mexico, which is one of Elkhart’s sister cities.

“So for us to begin to support the youth in Apan and at the same time, they support our youth,” Mayor Roberson said. “We’re able to create the kind of relationship that grows and its always intrinsic when you can tell kids, ‘We support you, we appreciate your art,’ and that says a lot for building those kind of relationships. So I think it’s just important for us to be able to do and I’m glad that we’re partnering with the Museum of Art to do it.”

The exhibit is only available until Sunday.

