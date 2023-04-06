2 Indiana couples killed in small plane crash off Florida coast

(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WNDU) - Two couples from central Indiana were killed in a small plane crash Wednesday night off of the coast of western Florida.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, the victims were Jeff (64) and Patty (68) Lumpkin of Fishers and Rick (60) and Bethe (57) Beaver of Noblesville.

Police and fire personnel in Venice, Fla., were called just before 9:40 p.m. to the Venice Fishing Pier. Officials say the crash happened about a half-mile from the pier in the Gulf of Mexico. Several witnesses saw the crash and called 911.

WTHR reports the single engine plane crashed soon after takeoff as it was heading back to St. Petersburg, Fla. The couples had flown to Venice earlier that day to have dinner with friends.

Venice Fire Rescue says the bodies of Jeff and Rick were recovered Wednesday evening, while the bodies of Patty and Bethe were recovered Thursday morning.

Currently, investigators are working to learn more on what might have caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Convicted barn arsonist appears in Kosciusko Co. court to face additional charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Carli Luca
Sherry Thomas had her initial hearing Thursday morning after accusations that she and Joseph Hershberger burned down three barns in Kosciusko County in 2021.

News

New Meijer supercenter in Elkhart to open May 11

Updated: 2 hours ago
The new supercenter is located at 2500 Cassopolis Street.

News

Plymouth man arrested after allegedly burglarizing 2 homes

Updated: 2 hours ago
Christopher Lee Scott, 37, faces multiple preliminary charges after police say he burglarized a pair of Marshall County homes earlier this week.

News

WNDU-TV and South Bend Tribune Form News Partnership

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Beginning Monday, 16 News Now and The Tribune will share some content and collaborate on stories and special projects.

Latest News

Michigan

Ex-head of Michigan marijuana board, former House speaker charged with bribery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Rick Johnson accepted $110,200 in cash and benefits from at least two companies while voting in favor of granting them marijuana licenses, according to the charge filed in federal court.

News

Micah Shrewsberry to throw out first pitch at opening night for South Bend Cubs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Shrewsberry’s first pitch is one of several special events that are scheduled to take place on opening night.

News

New Meijer supercenter in Elkhart to open May 11

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The new supercenter is located at 2500 Cassopolis Street.

News

Easy flower arrangement ideas for your Easter dinner

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
16 Morning News Now stopped by The Flower Cart to get some ideas on how to make a beautiful flower arrangement for your dinner table.

Crime

Plymouth man arrested after allegedly burglarizing 2 homes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Christopher Lee Scott, 37, faces multiple charges after police say he burglarized a pair of Marshall County homes earlier this week.

News

Easter flower arrangement ideas

Updated: 5 hours ago
Easter flower arrangement ideas