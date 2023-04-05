Stormy Daniels must pay $122,000 in Trump legal bills

FILE - The decision in California came at about the same time that Trump became the only...
FILE - The decision in California came at about the same time that Trump became the only ex-president to be charged with a crime.(Inside Edition / CBS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stormy Daniels must pay nearly $122,000 of Donald Trump’s legal fees that were racked up in connection with the porn actor’s failed defamation lawsuit, an appeals court ruled Tuesday.

The decision in California came at about the same time that Trump became the only ex-president to be charged with a crime. Trump pleaded not guilty in a New York City courtroom to a 34-count felony indictment accusing him falsifying business records in a scheme to hush up allegations of extramarital affairs with Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal that broke during his first White House run.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and was paid $130,000 as part of a nondisclosure agreement days before the 2016 presidential election.

She sued him for defamation after he dismissed her claims of being threatened to keep quiet about the tryst as a “total con job.” A judge threw out the case in 2018.

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal counts. (CNN, WCBS)

On Tuesday, a commissioner for the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Trump’s attorneys “reasonably spent” more than 183 hours on an appeal of the case but denied a request for another $5,150 in other fees because it wasn’t itemized.

In all, Daniels has been ordered to pay more than $600,000 in Trump’s legal fees, tweeted Harmeet Dillon, one of his attorneys in the case.

That includes some $300,000 in attorney’s fees that Daniels previously was ordered to pay.

After a federal appeals court upheld that award last year, Daniels stated: “I will go to jail before I pay a penny.”

Messages seeking comment from her attorney, Oklahoma lawyer Clark Brewster, weren’t immediately returned after hours Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible on Wednesday
Christopher Gambee, 51, of South Bend was arrested after striking the mirror of a St. Joseph...
Suspected drunk driver arrested after striking St. Joe Co. PD vehicle while driving to liquor store
3 dead, including 4-year-old girl, in southern Michigan crash
Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Police: Teen charged in 17-year-old’s fentanyl intoxication death

Latest News

South Bend Cubs prepare to defend 2022 Midwest League title.
South Bend Cubs prepare to defend 2022 Midwest League title
Parents weigh options following Clay HS closure recommendation
Parents weigh options following Clay High School closure recommendation
REAL Services expands to seniors 60 and over in North Liberty
Oaklawn to open ‘Recovery Café’ for those struggling with substance abuse.
Oaklawn to open ‘Recovery Café’ for those struggling with substance abuse
REAL Services opening nutrition site in North Liberty.
REAL Services opening nutrition site in North Liberty