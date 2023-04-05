Special meeting to be held on Nye’s Apple Barn property

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Another meeting will be held on the future of the old Nye’s Apple Barn property.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, there will be a special meeting of the St. Joseph Township board to discuss and vote on a planned unit development for the former Nye’s Apple Barn property.

While a special-use permit for housing was passed in March, it would only be valid if the planned unit development permit was approved for the whole project. Planners voted against the PUD recommendation in February, which would allow the 12 acres along Niles Road to be developed into a gas station and other businesses.

The meeting will be held on May 9 at 6 p.m.

