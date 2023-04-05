South Bend’s ‘Spring Releaf Program’ to begin on Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the weather warms up, the season of spring cleaning begins.

The city’s annual “Spring Releaf Program” will be offered on a call-in basis starting Monday, April 10. Those interested in clearing their yards of leaves simply need to call 311 to request a leaf pickup.

Those who are interested should rake loose leaves, free of sticks and debris, to the yard’s edge, just before the curb.

The city’s guidelines are enclosed below:

  • Leaves need to be raked to the tree lawn area, NOT into the street, to prevent them from clogging storm inlets. Residents should rake leaves prior to calling 311 to ensure they are picked up.
  • Leaves need to be free of sticks, trash, and other debris, or they will not be picked up.
  • Yard waste material can be put in the city’s yard waste bin. The weekly yard waste program started this week. Residents interested in participating in the program can sign up here or by calling 311.
  • Cars should not be parked on top of or in front of leaf piles along curb lines, as this hampers crews from collecting leaves.
  • Burning of leaves in South Bend is prohibited and is a violation of city ordinance.

Residents with questions should contact 311.

