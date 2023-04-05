SJC Cyber Crimes Unit is the first in the country with new anti-cyber-attack technology

By Samantha Albert
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County is the first Cyber Crimes Unit in the country to test out technology created by Magnet Technology.

Thanks to Magnet, and partnerships between Cyber Software companies, the SJC Cyber Crimes Unit, and Notre Dame Student Investigators, St. Joseph County has been successfully using the software for months now.

”Once we identify it, we can contact the owner of the server of the computer, provide them with the information of, here’s what we determined, with the goal of them repairing it and getting it offline, or in some instances, we may draft a search warrant,” said Mitch Kajzer, the Executive Director of the SJC Cyber Crimes Unit.

The SJC Cryber Crimes Unit shared that the prototype software and research they’ve conducted has been helping them to stop hackers, solve cyber-attacks, and prevent further crime.

“There’s no cost to the companies, we’re not charging them to do that, we’re just letting them know, hey, a bad thing is happening to your private information, you might want to address it,” said Kenneth P. Cotter, SJC’s Prosecuting Attorney.

The Unit also shared that the software’s success wouldn’t have been possible without the help of acadamia, and the research and analysis being done by Notre Dame students.

S / Cydney Howard / Student investigator in the Cyber Crimes Unit / Notre Dame senior

“These investigations are crucial, because if you don’t fully understand what’s happening on the system, remediations will never be successful. If you don’t fully understand exactly what the malware’s doing and how it got there, you can’t make sure that all of the doors that it opened are closed when you leave the system,” said Cydney Howard, a Senior student investigator at Notre Dame.

The trial that SJC has been conducting on this software will help Magneto to perfect it, and hopefully introduce it to more counties very soon.

