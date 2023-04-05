SJC County Commissioners discuss Health Department funding, Portage Manor

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Community leaders and residents are concerned about funding for the St. Joseph County Department of Health.

This comes one day after activists at an NAACP town hall called this a “War on Public Health.”

Numerous people who attended Monday night’s NAACP panel were also in attendance Tuesday morning, unsettled by the impending deadline to approve $1 million in federal funds from the CDC for Year 3 to the Department.

There is also an opportunity for an additional $250,000 in federal funds, but only if the $1 million grant is used.

The Department had received prior approval from County officials to apply for and receive the first two years of COVID-19 relief funds from the CDC.

But now, community organizations, including the NAACP, are criticizing St. Joseph County elected officials for allegedly not properly approving funds from the CDC. The groups claim that the County Commissioners and certain members of the County Council are creating barriers and using stall tactics to prohibit the Department from obtaining these CDC funds, which will provide health services to underserved and minority communities.

Officials with the Department say these funds would help residents of St. Joseph County have access to care, resources, and the knowledge that programs exist, as many residents do not know about these programs. Funds could also provide car rides to access healthcare, lead testing, and vaccines.

However, at a meeting today, the Commissioners said that no final decision had been made concerning these funds.

“We haven’t turned down any grant applications as far as I know, at least in my time on the commission,” says Carl Baxmeyer (R), President of the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners. “We did table the third phase of the CDC grant, and that was simply to allow. We have a new health officer, Dr. Cerbin. We already have a meeting set up with him, just to get his input, and we will move forward with that immediately following that meeting.”

This isn’t the first time issues have surrounded the Department’s funding. In 2021, the County Commissioners vetoed $3 million in federal grants that would have funded up to eight additional community health workers. However, the County Council eventually overruled the veto.

The commissioners plan to meet with the new St. Joseph County Health Officer, Dr. Joseph Cerbin, regarding the CDC grant later this month.

St. Joseph County Board of Health Member Heidi Beidinger issued a statement following Tuesday’s meeting, saying:

County Commissioner Deb Flemming is also stepping down from 3 different board positions until further notice.

Those board positions oversee MACOG (Michiana Area Council of Governments), Child Protective Services, and Portage Manor.

The Portage Manor saga continues as the Exploratory Committee advances its effort to save the care facility.

The exploratory committee gave Commissioners an update on their progress at Tuesday morning’s meeting.

As WNDU previously reported, The County Council voted to postpone the vote on closing Portage Manor for a period of 60 days, which gives the exploratory subcommittees a brief amount of time to come up with solutions.

Members of the committee and executives with the Indiana Landmarks Foundation toured the facility within the last week to get a firsthand view of what improvements need to be made.

The advocacy subcommittee met last Tuesday to draft a community-wide petition requesting additional funding from the state legislature.

The County Council also asks the state legislature to increase the capital funding for daily operations.

“We also met in the evening that day, the County Council, and we discussed the matter informally, and we believe there is unanimous support in the County Council to do the same thing, but we don’t meet until April 11,” says Mark A. Catanzarite (D), SJC County Council Member for District G. “So, in doing that, we did draft a resolution like yours that asks the state legislature to increase our capital funding and other funding for Portage Manor.”

The exploratory committee has until the middle of May to come up with viable solutions, but they tell 16 News Now that they aim to be ready to present in the first week of May.

At the meeting, Councilman Catanzarite mentioned that there is currently an issue with the generator’s power transfer switch, and they are working on finding parts that are being secured to fix this quickly.

