REAL Services expands to seniors 60 and over in North Liberty
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - REAL Services is expanding its nutrition program to North Liberty!
The donation-based lunch program is open to all those aged 60 or above. The program is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. Attendees can enjoy coffee, card, word puzzles, conservation, and a nutritious meal!
Lunches will begin on April 17 at the REAL Services community lunch location at 300 S. Main Street. Reservations are required before attendance.
To make a reservation, call 574-284-7179.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.