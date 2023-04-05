REAL Services expands to seniors 60 and over in North Liberty

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - REAL Services is expanding its nutrition program to North Liberty!

The donation-based lunch program is open to all those aged 60 or above. The program is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. Attendees can enjoy coffee, card, word puzzles, conservation, and a nutritious meal!

Lunches will begin on April 17 at the REAL Services community lunch location at 300 S. Main Street. Reservations are required before attendance.

To make a reservation, call 574-284-7179.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible on Wednesday
Christopher Gambee, 51, of South Bend was arrested after striking the mirror of a St. Joseph...
Suspected drunk driver arrested after striking St. Joe Co. PD vehicle while driving to liquor store
3 dead, including 4-year-old girl, in southern Michigan crash
Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Police: Teen charged in 17-year-old’s fentanyl intoxication death

Latest News

South Bend Cubs prepare to defend 2022 Midwest League title.
South Bend Cubs prepare to defend 2022 Midwest League title
Parents weigh options following Clay HS closure recommendation
Parents weigh options following Clay High School closure recommendation
Oaklawn to open ‘Recovery Café’ for those struggling with substance abuse.
Oaklawn to open ‘Recovery Café’ for those struggling with substance abuse
REAL Services opening nutrition site in North Liberty.
REAL Services opening nutrition site in North Liberty