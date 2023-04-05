REAL Services expands to seniors 60 and over in North Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - REAL Services is expanding its nutrition program to North Liberty!

The donation-based lunch program is open to all those aged 60 or above. The program is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. Attendees can enjoy coffee, card, word puzzles, conservation, and a nutritious meal!

Lunches will begin on April 17 at the REAL Services community lunch location at 300 S. Main Street. Reservations are required before attendance.

To make a reservation, call 574-284-7179.

