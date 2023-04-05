Raising awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Child and Parent Services in Elkhart is asking everyone to do their part in preventing child abuse in our community.

You can do this by placing a blue pinwheel in your yard.

The pinwheel represents the joy of childhood and is a national symbol of child abuse prevention.

You can also be a safe adult for a child, meaning you’re there for a child, listening to them and acting immediately to make sure they get the help they need.

“In 2022, there were over 3,000 reported allegations of child abuse and neglect in Elkhart County,” said Rebecca Shetler Fast, CEO of CAPS Elkhart. “And while that number feels high, it’s also very very important that if you suspect or know that a child is being abused, that you do report because we know that many perpetrators have multiple victims and we want to make sure that we stop that action and get children and families the support they need.”

Everyone in the state of Indiana is required to report suspected child abuse and neglect.

The Indiana Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline is 1-800-800-5556.

