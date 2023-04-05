Power outages reported across Michiana

(KOSA)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - With strong storms in the forecast for Wednesday, some large power outages have already been reported in parts of Michiana.

Here’s a look at the latest outage numbers as of 10 a.m. EDT:

Indiana Michigan Power is reporting over 4,200 outages across northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. Nearly 3,400 of those outages are reported in eastern St. Joseph County and western Elkhart County. Meanwhile, more than 400 are without power in Oronoko Charter Township in Berrien County.

Midwest Energy & Communications is reporting 275 outages cross southwest Michigan, with most of them being in Volinia Township in Cass County and other nearby areas.

NIPSCO is reporting over 4,000 outages. Many of those outages are in northwest Indiana, including LaPorte and Michigna City. More than 1,200 are without power in LaPorte, while more than 350 outages have been reported in Michigan City. Westville is also reporting more than 100 outages.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Raising awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Child and Parent Services in Elkhart is asking everyone to do their part in preventing child abuse in our community.

News

Weather Update 4523

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

South Bend Cubs prepare to defend 2022 Midwest League title

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Parents weigh options following Clay High School closure recommendation

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
During a meeting Tuesday, parents weigh options following Clay High School closure recommendation.

Latest News

News

REAL Services expands to seniors 60 and over in North Liberty

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
REAL Services is expanding its nutrition program to North Liberty!

News

Oaklawn to open ‘Recovery Café’ for those struggling with substance abuse

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A place that gives those struggling a second chance will open later in April.

News

REAL Services opening nutrition site in North Liberty

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Recovery Cafe opening this month

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Parents weigh options following Clay High School closure recommendation

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible on Wednesday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Chuck Heaver
A few rounds of strong storms will be in the forecast on Wednesday