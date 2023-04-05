Power outages reported across Michiana

(WNDU) - With strong storms in the forecast for Wednesday, some large power outages have already been reported in parts of Michiana.

Here’s a look at the latest outage numbers as of 10 a.m. EDT:

Indiana Michigan Power is reporting over 4,200 outages across northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. Nearly 3,400 of those outages are reported in eastern St. Joseph County and western Elkhart County. Meanwhile, more than 400 are without power in Oronoko Charter Township in Berrien County.

Midwest Energy & Communications is reporting 275 outages cross southwest Michigan, with most of them being in Volinia Township in Cass County and other nearby areas.

NIPSCO is reporting over 4,000 outages. Many of those outages are in northwest Indiana, including LaPorte and Michigna City. More than 1,200 are without power in LaPorte, while more than 350 outages have been reported in Michigan City. Westville is also reporting more than 100 outages.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.