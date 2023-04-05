Pokagon Band unveils new cannabis store in New Buffalo

Pokagon Band unveils new cannabis store in New Buffalo.
Pokagon Band unveils new cannabis store in New Buffalo.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi has announced a new business opening in New Buffalo!

The cannabis retailer Rolling Embers will have its grand opening to customers on Thursday, April 20. The dispensary will have a wide variety of cannabis products, including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, and vapes.

The shop will even have its very own consumption lounge, which is one of the first in Michigan!

Rolling Embers is located at 19279 Kinst Road, near Exit 1 on I-94.

