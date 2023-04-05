Pokagon Band unveils new cannabis store in New Buffalo.

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi has announced a new business opening in New Buffalo!

The cannabis retailer Rolling Embers will have its grand opening to customers on Thursday, April 20. The dispensary will have a wide variety of cannabis products, including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, and vapes.

The shop will even have its very own consumption lounge, which is one of the first in Michigan!

Rolling Embers is located at 19279 Kinst Road, near Exit 1 on I-94.

Stay up to date with the business by following its Facebook page below:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.