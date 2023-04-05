Parents weigh options following Clay High School closure recommendation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Parents said they are fired up about the possible closure of Clay High School.

They met with Attorney Peter Agostino at Francis Branch Library in South Bend Tuesday night.

During the meeting, Agostino provided them with options and strategies for moving forward.

“A plan working together with the school corporation to carve out Clay Township and form a new community school corporation that would be a separate entity... Another option would be to find some other alternative school corporation that might be interested, or more than one to split up the territory,” said Attorney Peter Agostino.

The South Bend Community School Corporation hired consultants to work on a facilities master plan.

The purpose of the plan is to tackle declining enrollment and improve student achievement.

After holding several meetings and getting community feedback, consultants said the best option, at least for now, is to close the high school.

Parents said closing Clay High School would impact students’ academic performance.

“I asked for transparency because my son doesn’t do well with change... I asked Todd Cummings, and he said, ‘We have no plans to close the high school,’ so I sent my son there in confidence...I would recommend closing elementary schools. We’ve always had an abundance of elementary schools and using those buildings for more of our outer programs...I think the school board, I think they listen. I think they understand that this is a big vote,” said Parent Jennifer Fox.

There was also talk about filing an injunction.

“There’s hope. There’s a way to at least maybe slow it down, to give us more time and to get the community more involved,” said Fox.

Some recommended reaching out to legislators.

The next community meeting is on April 12 at Jackson Middle School.

At that meeting, the school board will hear more feedback from the public.

Parents and Agostino are meeting again next Tuesday to come up with a plan of action.

