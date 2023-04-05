One dead after SUV crashes into tree off I-94

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Berrien County on Tuesday.

According to the Michigan State Police, a 39-year-old man from Gary, Ind., was driving a Chevy Equinox west on I-94, just near mile marker 16, when the SUV attempted to pass a vehicle around 5:42 p.m.

After passing one car, the Chevy attempted to rejoin the westbound lane and struck the tail end of a Subaru Crosstrek. The Chevy then left the roadway and collided with a tree. First responders pronounced the man dead on scene. The driver of the Subaru, a 32-year-old woman, was not injured.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

The driver of the Chevy was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol and drug use do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

