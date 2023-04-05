One dead after SUV crashes into tree off I-94

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Berrien County on Tuesday.

According to the Michigan State Police, a 39-year-old man from Gary, Ind., was driving a Chevy Equinox west on I-94, just near mile marker 16, when the SUV attempted to pass a vehicle around 5:42 p.m.

After passing one car, the Chevy attempted to rejoin the westbound lane and struck the tail end of a Subaru Crosstrek. The Chevy then left the roadway and collided with a tree. First responders pronounced the man dead on scene. The driver of the Subaru, a 32-year-old woman, was not injured.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

The driver of the Chevy was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol and drug use do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Severe weather threat over; Cooler Thursday on the way
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Christopher Gambee, 51, of South Bend was arrested after striking the mirror of a St. Joseph...
Suspected drunk driver arrested after striking St. Joe Co. PD vehicle while driving to liquor store
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
Power outages reported across Michiana

Latest News

St. Joe County's Cyber Crimes Unit to start defending against malware.
SJC Cyber Crimes Unit is the first in the country with new anti-cyber-attack technology
Richard Allen's attorneys shared photos of him before (left) and after (right) his arrest.
Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect want him moved to new jail
Another meeting will be held on the future of the old Nye’s Apple Barn property.
Special meeting to be held on Nye’s Apple Barn property
Special meeting planned to discuss future of Nye's Apple Barn.
Special meeting planned to discuss future of Nye's Apple Barn
Indiana Senate passes bill to combat school bullying.
Indiana Senate passes bill to combat school bullying