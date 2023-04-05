Oaklawn to open ‘Recovery Café’ for those struggling with substance abuse

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A place that gives those struggling a second chance will open later in April.

Oaklawn has announced the grand opening for the “Recovery Café” on April 17 at 1 p.m.

Memberships for the new café are given to those struggling with substance abuse, mental illness, incarceration, homelessness, grief, and other similar issues. Members must be sober for 24 hours and attend at least one “Recovery Circle” per week.

Recovery circles are regular meetings to give members opportunities to work on their goals, build relationships, and focus on sobriety. An official associated with Oaklawn says the circles give members a chance to connect.

“It provides more opportunity for a sense of community and for members to drive the programming,” said John Horsley, one of the founders of Oaklawn’s Recovery Café. “The main focus will be on programs, groups, community, and social support – all day long. We don’t have that in our community right now.”

The café will be open:

Monday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The café is located at 333 N. Main St.

