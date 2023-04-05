Oaklawn to open ‘Recovery Café’ for those struggling with substance abuse

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A place that gives those struggling a second chance will open later in April.

Oaklawn has announced the grand opening for the “Recovery Café” on April 17 at 1 p.m.

Memberships for the new café are given to those struggling with substance abuse, mental illness, incarceration, homelessness, grief, and other similar issues. Members must be sober for 24 hours and attend at least one “Recovery Circle” per week.

Recovery circles are regular meetings to give members opportunities to work on their goals, build relationships, and focus on sobriety. An official associated with Oaklawn says the circles give members a chance to connect.

“It provides more opportunity for a sense of community and for members to drive the programming,” said John Horsley, one of the founders of Oaklawn’s Recovery Café. “The main focus will be on programs, groups, community, and social support – all day long. We don’t have that in our community right now.”

The café will be open:

  • Monday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The café is located at 333 N. Main St.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible on Wednesday
Christopher Gambee, 51, of South Bend was arrested after striking the mirror of a St. Joseph...
Suspected drunk driver arrested after striking St. Joe Co. PD vehicle while driving to liquor store
3 dead, including 4-year-old girl, in southern Michigan crash
Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Police: Teen charged in 17-year-old’s fentanyl intoxication death

Latest News

South Bend Cubs prepare to defend 2022 Midwest League title.
South Bend Cubs prepare to defend 2022 Midwest League title
Parents weigh options following Clay HS closure recommendation
Parents weigh options following Clay High School closure recommendation
REAL Services expands to seniors 60 and over in North Liberty
REAL Services opening nutrition site in North Liberty.
REAL Services opening nutrition site in North Liberty