News Director

WNDU 16 News Now
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Job Category: News

Requisition Number: NEWSD007649

  • Posted: April 3, 2023
  • Full-Time
    South Bend, IN 46637, USA

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WNDU:

WNDU is the “This is Home” station in Michiana and we live that brand every day. Our station has a positive, team-oriented culture that we cherish. We are located on the beautiful campus of The University of Notre Dame. WNDU is in an ideal location, close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. The South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-rate education, sports, arts, and entertainment. Joining the WNDU team is an opportunity to grow your career by working in a positive and energetic environment.

Job Summary/Description:

WNDU-TV, the NBC affiliate in South Bend, IN seeks a News Director who will lead, mentor, and develop the next generation of journalists. We are looking for a dynamic news professional who excels with high expectations, passion, and dedication. The News Director will lead and manage news coverage for WNDU-TV and our WNDU Digital and Social platforms. The successful candidate will bring an established record of recruiting, developing, and retaining a diverse newsroom.

Duties/Responsibilities include (but are not limited to):

  • Work with the News Management team including the Assistant News Director, Executive Producers, and Digital Content Manager to initiate and manage well branded content
  • Make editorial decisions on content
  • Effectively communicate goals and plans for the newsroom and ensure those plans are carried out by all staff members
  • Oversee, with the help of News Management, all Anchors/Reporters, MMJ’s, Producers, as well as Assignment Editors/Digital Content Producers on story enterprise, development and generate strong branded content.
  • Execute Breaking News and Severe Weather coverage plans
  • Plan and execute “Big Story” coverage
  • Hold all staff members accountable daily
  • Conduct regular feedback sessions with all employees
  • Participate in editorial and planning meetings
  • Monitor newscasts and digital news coverage to ensure staff is meeting standards
  • Maintain a high level of confidentiality
  • Protect and defend journalistic integrity of the news product
  • Ensure the news team follows best practices on all platforms
  • Execute news strategies developed by news and station management
  • Work well with all station departments/managers

Qualifications/Requirements:

* Five years of previous experience in newsroom leadership is required, as well as strong communication and organizational skills* You will be called upon to provide strategic direction for daily news coverage, as well as work closely with the General Manager on long range planning, station initiatives and be able to demonstrate a history of cross functional collaboration* Creativity and passion for news, leadership in teaching and coaching team members* Ability to multi-task in high stress situations* A degree in Journalism or Mass Communications is preferred* Knowledge and understanding in using various digital and social platforms* Strong management, communication and people skills required to supervise and interact daily with staff and the community* Proven leadership ability* Exceptional organizational skills* Enjoy a fast-paced environment with a desire to win

Qualified, interested applicants may go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”, upload your resume, cover letter and references

WNDU-TV/Gray Television Group, Inc. is a drug-free company

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, and transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

  • Dedicated: Devoted to a task or purpose with loyalty or integrity
  • Leader: Inspires teammates to follow them

  • Self-Starter: Inspired to perform without outside help
  • Ability to Make an Impact: Inspired to perform well by the ability to contribute to the success of a project or the organization

  • Bachelors or better in Communication or related field.
  • Bachelors or better in Journalism or related field.

  • 5 years: previous experience in newsroom leadership is required, as well as strong communication and organizational skills

