Michigan lawmakers considering hands-free driving proposal

This is a generic image of a phone being used while operating a car.
This is a generic image of a phone being used while operating a car.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Traffic deaths are at a 16-year high in the U.S., and Michigan lawmakers are considering a proposal aimed at saving more lives.

That’s according to our reporting partners at WILX in Lansing.

Steve Kiefer’s son, Mitchell, was killed in 2016 when a woman driving a vehicle hit him from behind. That woman was on her phone at the time of the crash.

Since then, Kiefer has dedicated his life to helping stop distracted driving, including backing a hands-free law in Michigan.

“To think there’s another 50 people going through this today, and it’s going to change lives forever, we just need to do something about it,” Kiefer spoke.

“It’s not worth the chances,” said Anthony Vandevoorde, with the Lansing Police Department. “It’s not worth the risk to you and your family to answer that quick text.”

These proposals were introduced in 2022, but a handful of Republicans opposed them, claiming it wasn’t the government’s role to regulate safety.

The proposed hands-free package will have its first hearing in the Michigan House next week.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather Update 4523
First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible on Wednesday
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Christopher Gambee, 51, of South Bend was arrested after striking the mirror of a St. Joseph...
Suspected drunk driver arrested after striking St. Joe Co. PD vehicle while driving to liquor store
Grand plans and grand slams; South Bend Cubs seek to upgrade stadium in 2024
3 dead, including 4-year-old girl, in southern Michigan crash

Latest News

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb presents his proposed state spending plan during an announcement in...
Gov. Holcomb signs bill banning gender-affirming care into law
Michigan had a law from 1931 on the books banning abortion without exceptions for rape or...
Gov. Whitmer signs repeal of Michigan abortion ban
Whitmer was joined by doctors, reproductive rights advocates, and lawmakers on Wednesday...
Gov. Whitmer signs repeal of Michigan abortion ban
Child and Parent Services in Elkhart is asking everyone to do their part in preventing child...
Raising awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month