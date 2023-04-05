Michigan lawmakers considering hands-free driving proposal

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Traffic deaths are at a 16-year high in the U.S., and Michigan lawmakers are considering a proposal aimed at saving more lives.

That’s according to our reporting partners at WILX in Lansing.

Steve Kiefer’s son, Mitchell, was killed in 2016 when a woman driving a vehicle hit him from behind. That woman was on her phone at the time of the crash.

Since then, Kiefer has dedicated his life to helping stop distracted driving, including backing a hands-free law in Michigan.

“To think there’s another 50 people going through this today, and it’s going to change lives forever, we just need to do something about it,” Kiefer spoke.

“It’s not worth the chances,” said Anthony Vandevoorde, with the Lansing Police Department. “It’s not worth the risk to you and your family to answer that quick text.”

These proposals were introduced in 2022, but a handful of Republicans opposed them, claiming it wasn’t the government’s role to regulate safety.

The proposed hands-free package will have its first hearing in the Michigan House next week.

