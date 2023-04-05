Line Out the Door: Irish defensive line losing key contributors

By Drew Sanders
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 2023 NFL Draft is less than a month away, and the Fighting Irish are trying to hold on to their title of the school with the most draft picks.

A major strength of Notre Dame’s team last year was its defensive line, and a lot of the key contributors from that unit are moving on to the next level.

Isaiah Foskey was the team’s sack leader and a likely first-round pick, but the Irish are also losing twin brothers Jayson and Justin Ademilola — who combined for six quarterback takedowns last season.

Each of them can get to the quarterback, so 16 Sports asked each of them what specific part of their game sets them apart?

“I know ball, I know key assignments, I know my coverages, and I know how to read offenses,” Justin Ademilola said. “Like, you guys can cut the tape. You can really line me up anywhere. And I’m a team player, so wherever you want to put me, you can just kind of have production at the position.”

“I feel like what separates me is just the consistency getting to the quarterback,” Foskey said. “That’s just something that I do well, and just getting the quarterback down.”

“My work ethic. I’m going to find a way to keep pushing,” Jayson Ademilola said. “Whatever they set the standard, I’m going to find a way to raise the bar. That’s just who I am as a player, that’s who I am as Jayson.”

The NFL Draft begins on April 27.

