Indiana Senate passes anti-bullying bill

By Mark Peterson
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Let the bully beware. A bill that seeks to prohibit bullying on school grounds continues to advance through the Indiana General Assembly.

“I’d like you to support this bill because I have seen firsthand the damage that bullying can do to a child,” a Middlebury mom and Concord School teacher told members of the Senate Education and Career Development Committee.

“As a public school teacher, I have been alarmed at the differences between districts on how bullying situations are handled or, at times, avoided. In recent years I have attended the funerals of two precious children in our community that were lost to suicide due to bullying from their peers. One-seventh grader, one-eighth grader. Both girls told trusted adults, and both families had gone to school administrators for help time and time again.”

The woman went on to say: “I teach in a good school system. I know the ropes, know how to navigate the system, and I could not protect my children from bullying. I had to uproot them and put them in a neighboring district.”

Jessie Jost with Rio’s Rainbow also made the trip from Elkhart to the Statehouse to weigh in. “When we can identify high-risk students by tracking their behavior, we can then provide appropriate intervention; however, as it stands, our children are currently suffering in silence.”

Members also heard from Elkhart mother Letrea Scott. “My nine-year-old was physically bullied. The two boys were suspended, and the only reason I found out is because I, as I stated, have conversations with my children.”

She said school officials told her they could not contact her due to liability concerns and the possibility that she would contact the parents of the perpetrator.

The House passed bill cleared the Senate committee by a vote of 11 to 0.

The measure was amended to remove language that would have let the victim of a serious bullying incident decide whether the perpetrator should be transferred to another school building.

The measure still requires school administrators to promptly report a bullying incident. They have three business days to contact the parents of the victim and five days to contact the parents of the perpetrator.

