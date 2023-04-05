Indiana pension bill preventing investments in ‘social causes’ advances

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana lawmakers invested more time talking about money and how the state pension fund dollars are invested on Wednesday.

House Bill 1008 would require state pension asset managers to invest based solely on the financial interests of pension participants and not to further social, political, or ideological interests.

“We’re in support of this bill, for Indiana to step up and protect the firearms industry, the farming community, oil, and gas because we are being discriminated against,” said Mark Foster of Fostech. “And it is very, its very real.”

“It talks about goals of environmental impact; it sites the Indiana civil rights code, limits activities on firearms ammunition immigration detention, fossil fuels, timber, mining agriculture, food animal production, we have members in all of those areas,” said Gregory Ellis, with the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. “So we’re not against those areas of business. We think this is picking winners and losers. And we think the market should be the deciding factor.”

The bill passed the Senate Pension Committee by a vote of seven to three.

It moves on to the full Senate floor.

