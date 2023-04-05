Gov. Whitmer signs repeal of Michigan abortion ban

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a bill repealing the state’s 1931 abortion ban.

Michigan had a law from 1931 on the books banning abortion without exceptions for rape or incest. It also allowed doctors and nurses who offer reproductive care to be prosecuted.

The bill signing comes after Michiganders turned out in record numbers to get Proposal 3 on the ballot and voted to enshrine reproductive freedom into the state constitution after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Whitmer was joined by doctors, reproductive rights advocates, and lawmakers on Wednesday morning in Birmingham for the historic bill signing.

