Bill to fund improvements at Four Winds Field advances in Indiana House

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - A bill that would provide millions of dollars for future expansion in and around Four Winds Field has advanced in the Indiana House.

At the Statehouse on Wednesday, the House Ways and Means Committee unanimously approved a measure that would bring up to $100 million to South Bend over the next 20 years. The bill is now just a couple of steps from Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk.

Half of the dollars from the city’s professional sports district would go towards a stadium expansion, while half would be spent on other projects.

In addition to a new, state-of-the-art video board, the proposed additions will effectively double the stadium’s seating capacity.

The bill, which has already passed through the Senate, was amended on Wednesday to fund additional sports stadium projects in Fishers and Evansville.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.