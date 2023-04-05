6 Indiana high schools to form new, yet to be named conference

By Matt Loch
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Last week, we told you about the Chuck Freeby report that six local Indiana high schools were leaving their respective conferences.

Those six schools and their conferences are listed below:

Northern Indiana Conference: Bremen, Jimtown, John Glenn

Hoosier North Athletic Conference: Knox, LaVille

Three Rivers Conference: Tippecanoe Valley

Now, those six schools will officially form a new conference together, beginning with the 2024-25 school year,

While there is no official name for this new conference, it does look similar to the old Northern State Conference.

LaVille Athletic Director Will Hostrawser issued a statement, saying “LaVille is thankful for the opportunity to participate in the Hoosier North Athletic Conference since its inception in 2015; However, we are very excited to join Bremen, Glenn, Knox, Jimtown and Tippecanoe Valley to form a new yet to be named conference. We look forward to offering a wider range of opportunities for our student-athletes, renewing some old rivalries and enjoy the spirited competition amongst all schools involved.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

