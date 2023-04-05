40-foot gray whale washes up on beach likely killed by boat, biologists say

The body of a dead whale has been found on a Washington state beach.
The body of a dead whale has been found on a Washington state beach.(Seattle Helicopter Share via CNN Newsource)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX ISLAND, Wash. (Gray News) - A gray whale washed up on a Washington state beach over the weekend.

Researchers reported the whale’s body was found in the shallows of Fox Island in southern Puget Sound on Saturday.

An examination was conducted by biologists that revealed the adult male had been killed by blunt-force trauma likely from a vessel strike.

According to Cascadia Research Collective, a nonprofit research and educational organization, the animal was also found in a poor nutritional condition which likely contributed to it being more vulnerable to the vessel strike.

The whale, reported to be around 40 feet long, had been sighted alive in shallow waters on March 27 but died sometime between then and when it was discovered, according to the organization.

Researchers report there has been a decrease in prey available for gray whales in the area.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports there have been many gray whale strandings over the past few years on the West Coast, including four so far this year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Severe weather threat over; Cooler Thursday on the way
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Christopher Gambee, 51, of South Bend was arrested after striking the mirror of a St. Joseph...
Suspected drunk driver arrested after striking St. Joe Co. PD vehicle while driving to liquor store
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
Power outages reported across Michiana

Latest News

St. Joe County's Cyber Crimes Unit to start defending against malware.
SJC Cyber Crimes Unit is the first in the country with new anti-cyber-attack technology
Richard Allen's attorneys shared photos of him before (left) and after (right) his arrest.
Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect want him moved to new jail
Another meeting will be held on the future of the old Nye’s Apple Barn property.
Special meeting to be held on Nye’s Apple Barn property
Special meeting planned to discuss future of Nye's Apple Barn.
Special meeting planned to discuss future of Nye's Apple Barn
Indiana Senate passes bill to combat school bullying.
Indiana Senate passes bill to combat school bullying