Suspected drunk driver arrested after striking St. Joe Co. PD vehicle while driving to liquor store

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department says one of its patrol vehicles was struck on Monday evening by a suspected drunk driver on his way to the liquor store to purchase more alcohol.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Christopher Gambee, 51, of South Bend was arrested after striking the mirror of a patrol vehicle, which was assisting another officer at a traffic stop near Mayflower Road and Grant Road.

Police say Gambee continued driving after the crash and didn’t stop until he parked in the parking lot of a nearby liquor store.

After failing multiple field sobriety tests, Gambee was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

