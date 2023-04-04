Suspected drunk driver arrested after striking St. Joe Co. PD vehicle while driving to liquor store

Christopher Gambee, 51, of South Bend was arrested after striking the mirror of a St. Joseph...
Christopher Gambee, 51, of South Bend was arrested after striking the mirror of a St. Joseph county PD patrol vehicle, which was assisting another officer at a traffic stop near Mayflower Road and Grant Road.(St. Joseph County Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department says one of its patrol vehicles was struck on Monday evening by a suspected drunk driver on his way to the liquor store to purchase more alcohol.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Christopher Gambee, 51, of South Bend was arrested after striking the mirror of a patrol vehicle, which was assisting another officer at a traffic stop near Mayflower Road and Grant Road.

Police say Gambee continued driving after the crash and didn’t stop until he parked in the parking lot of a nearby liquor store.

After failing multiple field sobriety tests, Gambee was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chuck's Weather 4423 Noon

Updated: 8 minutes ago

News

Ask the Doctor: Allergy questions, getting kids to eat healthy, dementia

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

High School

Markus Burton, Ian Raasch named to 2023 Indiana All-Stars roster

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Penn’s Markus Burton and NorthWood’s Ian Raasch were named to this year’s collection of the top seniors in the state.

News

Olympia Candy Kitchen gears up for Easter

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
The family-owned business is making all the Easter favorites right now.

Latest News

Scam Alert

Home Improvement Scams: What to watch for when offered a free roof inspection

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Carli Luca
Home improvement scams are on the rise in Michiana this time of year. Here are some red flags to look out for if someone shows up and offers you a free roof inspection.

News

Potawatomi Zoo announces birth of baby Sichuan takin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
This comes after the zoo recently welcomed another baby takin at the end of March.

News

Chuck's Weather 4-4-23

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

ECS Parent Coalition will testify to state lawmakers

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Members of the Elkhart Community Schools (ECS) Parent Coalition will testify at the Indiana Statehouse Wednesday to support an anti-bullying bill.

News

Buchner's experience helping in spring practices

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

South Bend Department of Public Works hiring for summer season

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The city of South Bend’s Department of Public Works is hiring for a variety of seasonal positions for multiple crews.