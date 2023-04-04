Spring Football: Experienced safeties ready to take next step for ND

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is now seven practices into the spring season.

And one position group that’s taking advantage of their experience? The safeties.

That’s partially because the safeties room features eight players, and five of them are seniors or graduate students that have a ton of playing time.

They’ve also had the same coaching staff for more than one season, which is one liberty that a lot of teams don’t have.

“There’s a lot of people across the country that are dealing with a lot of coaches being changed around,” said Ramon Henderson, senior safety. “We’ve had the courtesy of being with the same coach just for a good two years now. We’re starting to lock in. I think everyone across the board has learned our playbook even more so.”

“It’s been fun,” said Chris O’Leary, safeties coach. “It’s been fun because you can kind of take that next step as far as being in the defense for a second year. Guys that have been out there in big games, you can start coaching on a more detailed level. So, that’s been enjoyable, and they’re really pushing themselves to take that next step.”

The Fighting Irish continue to gear up for the 2023 edition of the Blue-Gold Game, which will take place on April 22 at Notre Dame Stadium.

