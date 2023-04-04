South Bend Department of Public Works hiring for summer season
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking for a summer job?
The city of South Bend’s Department of Public Works is hiring for a variety of seasonal positions for multiple crews. The positions offer a 40-hour workweek from May through October. Pay is $16 per hour.
They are hiring for to assist these crews:
- Curb and sidewalk
- Streets
- Sewers
- Traffic and lighting crews
Those who wish to apply can do so online by clicking here.
