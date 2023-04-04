South Bend Department of Public Works hiring for summer season

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking for a summer job?

The city of South Bend’s Department of Public Works is hiring for a variety of seasonal positions for multiple crews. The positions offer a 40-hour workweek from May through October. Pay is $16 per hour.

They are hiring for to assist these crews:

  • Curb and sidewalk
  • Streets
  • Sewers
  • Traffic and lighting crews

Those who wish to apply can do so online by clicking here.

