South Bend Cubs prepare to defend 2022 Midwest League title

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs ended last season winning their second Midwest League title in three seasons.

They start their title defense on Friday night in Davenport, Iowa.

The Cubs have 15 players on the opening day roster that were on the championship team last season. They have 16 players that have won a championship in South Bend.

And they’re all led by manager Lance Rymel, who is entering his second season in charge of the South Bend Cubs and seeking his third-straight ring. That’s right, two straight championships, dating back to his time leading the Arizona fall league team for the Cubs organization.

16 Sports got a chance to talk with the championship coach about turning the page to the next season.

“Yeah, that’s what I’m looking forward to,” Rymel said. “Winning rings, going into the offseason, it’s tough to beat, you know? Just to reminisce on what went well, what went bad, all the sacrifices that your staff and your players went through in a championship year. It’s always nice to smile and reminisce in the offseason.

“It’s a fresh start for everybody,” he continued. “What you did last year, yes we won the Midwest League, but you got to do it again, right? Baseball is a thing of doing it over and over again. Anybody can do it once is what I always say.”

The South Bend Cubs open their 2023 campaign against the Quad Cities River Bandits. First pitch on Friday night is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT.

The Cubs will play their home opener next Tuesday, April 11. For a look at their upcoming schedule, click here.

