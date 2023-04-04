Potawatomi Zoo announces birth of baby Sichuan takin

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo is welcoming the arrival of a baby Sichuan takin that made its way into the world on Sunday morning.

The zoo announced the birth on its Facebook page. This comes after the zoo recently welcomed another baby takin, a boy, at the end of March.

The latest baby is a girl. She was born to new mom Emei and dad Caboose. Although she is a little smaller than the baby boy, zoo officials say she is healthy.

Sichuan takin are a subspecies of takin native to mountainous regions of Tibet and China. They are considered vulnerable to extinction. They are also uncommon to see in accredited zoos.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.