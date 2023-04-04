Portion of Rankert Road to be closed for drainage pipe replacement

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WNDU) - To a traffic alert!

Rankert Road will be closed between Sycamore and Tamarack roads to allow road crews to address damage from the heavy rainfall received over the past week. St. Joseph County offices are working on securing materials and a contractor to replace a section of culvert pipe on Rankert Road.

Both Tamarack and Sycamore roads are the recommended north-south routes to carry traffic to either Riley Road to the north of Roankert or Tyler Road to the south for east-west travel as the detour for Rankert.

The closure is anticipated to last three to four weeks, weather permitting.

