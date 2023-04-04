Olympia Candy Kitchen gears up for Easter

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Easter is just a few days away, and a local candy shop is busy in preparation for the holiday.

Olympia Candy Kitchen is celebrating 111 years in Goshen.

The family-owned business is making all the Easter favorites right now, including the famous solid chocolate Easter bunny, plus other chocolate animals.

“We’ve got a pig, a squirrel, a donkey with a cart, a monkey, a pelican, a wide variety here,” said owner Kare Andersen.

Andersen said Easter is their third busiest holiday behind Christmas and Valentine’s Day.

Olympia candy kitchen is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.

For more information, visit their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.