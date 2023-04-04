Olympia Candy Kitchen gears up for Easter

By Melissa Stephens
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Easter is just a few days away, and a local candy shop is busy in preparation for the holiday.

Olympia Candy Kitchen is celebrating 111 years in Goshen.

The family-owned business is making all the Easter favorites right now, including the famous solid chocolate Easter bunny, plus other chocolate animals.

“We’ve got a pig, a squirrel, a donkey with a cart, a monkey, a pelican, a wide variety here,” said owner Kare Andersen.

Andersen said Easter is their third busiest holiday behind Christmas and Valentine’s Day.

Olympia candy kitchen is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.

