Notre Dame hosts panel discussion on affordable housing crisis

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -On Tuesday, The University of Notre Dame’s Center for Social Concerns hosted a panel from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., that taught community members and students about the affordable housing crisis.

According to the Center for Social Concerns, the panel was a way of starting a conversation locally about why access to affordable housing in South Bend has been restricted, and what can be done to ease those restrictions.

“The purpose of this panel is to really generate a conversation locally,” said Margaret Pfeil, a Professor of Theology at the University’s Center for Social Concerns.

City leaders on the panel shared that more than 6,000 renters in South Bend pay over 50% of their annual income towards rent.

“Ideally no one should be spending more than 30% of their income on housing. But for people who are low income, it’s pretty routine to have to spend exponentially more than that,” Pfeil said.

According to panelists, people that are severely low-income don’t qualify for most affordable housing, due to the fact that the city uses the median household income of $52,000 a year to qualify residents for assistance.

The problem panelists shared, was that some residents only make around $20,000 a year.

That has been a huge reason why the state, city, and local community have come together to have these conversations, and work to make a difference.

“Notre Dame, St. Mary’s, Holy Cross, Bethel College, IUSB, Ivy Tech, what would it look like if we came together and said could we dedicate our educational resources towards generating more low-income housing for people?” Pfeil said.

According to City leaders on the panel, South Bend has worked to approve of three new affordable housing units and wants to work to help low-income residents be able to afford their housing.

