NIPSCO holds natural gas safety training for South Bend firefighters

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - NIPSCO held a natural gas safety training on Tuesday morning for firefighters in South Bend.

The training took place at the South Bend Fire Department’s Training Center. NIPSCO showed the firefighters how to respond to natural gas incidents. There were also live demonstrations showing some of the explosion patterns.

While the firefighters were the ones who were trained on Tuesday, NIPSCO says knowing these safety measures can help everyone.

“They know by training our firefighters how to better communicate with the community and residents as well if they come across something,” said Denise Conlan, public affairs and economic development manager at NIPSCO. “They now have connections with NIPSCO and can easily get in touch with our professionals.”

Since 2018, NIPSCO has completed this training at 220 of the 265 fire departments in their service areas.

