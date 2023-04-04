Mishawaka housing project The Mill to begin next phase of construction in July
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A July groundbreaking is expected for the next phase of The Mill housing development in Mishawaka.
Phase II calls for the construction of 215 additional residential units and a 130-space parking garage.
The building will feature commercial space and a signature restaurant.
The South Bend Redevelopment Commission approved a development agreement for the project last week.
