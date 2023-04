Medical Moment: Using robots to detect lung cancer early

(WNDU) - Lung cancer is one of the hardest cancers to detect.

Now, a new ion robot can target the tiniest lung cancer tumors. Lung cancer is the leading cancer killer in men and women nationally. The five-year survival rate is only about 20%. That’s because, by the time you know you have it, the cancer has progressed.

But if doctors can diagnose it earlier, the cure rate is over 90%. A new way to spot it and remove lung cancer is giving patients hope of surviving it.

Rodney Poche is on a mission, collecting enough special coins to give to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and that adds up to quite a lot of coins!

“Six kids, 30 grandkids, eight great-grandkids, and three on the way,” Poche said proudly.

Rodney feels blessed for each day he has with his family. Doctors found cancer in his kidney; they removed that two years ago, then it spread to his lung.

“Lung cancers are hard to detect because they usually start at just a few millimeters in size, and you can’t see that on a chest x-ray,” explained Brian Mitzman, MD, a robotic thoracic surgeon at the University of Utah Hunstman Cancer Institute.

Dr. Mitzman is one of the first to use an ion robotic assisted navigation bronchoscopy to help pinpoint exactly where the cancer is.

“It’s a tiny camera that will go down the airway of the patient and go inside the patient’s lung,” Dr. Mitzman said. “It takes the patient’s CT scan and builds us this 3D-augmented GPS pathway and tells us exactly where to go so we could get out to where their tiny little two-millimeter nodule is. We inject a little dye into it so that when we go to do the lung resection, it glows for us.”

Rodney had a tiny cancer nodule in the upper part of his right lung, a spot Dr. Mitzman says they would never be able to see on a CT scan.

“So without this technology, we would end up having to take out a fairly large piece of his lung to make sure we got all of the cancer,” Dr. Mitzman finished.

Instead, he removed a small piece about the size of a quarter. Rodney recovered in days instead of weeks, and he is now cancer-free, just in time for three new family members to arrive this spring.

Many other hospitals are using this technology in biopsies, but the Huntsman Cancer Institute is one of the first in the country to use this technology to mark tumors during surgery.

