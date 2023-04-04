Martin Luther King Jr. monuments to be installed in Benton Harbor, St. Joseph

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A major project is on its way to achieving its funding goal in Berrien County!

The Unified Civic Monuments Project has raised over 60% of an $850,000 total to install two Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. monuments in both Benton Harbor and St. Joseph.

The artist rendition of the Benton Harbor monument of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Unified Civic Monuments Project)

The Benton Harbor monument titled “At the Table of Brotherhood” will be placed at the entrance of Dwight Pete Mitchell City Center Park, facing Main Street.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life-sized figure will preside over the table, arms outstretched, encouraging all to join the conversation about social justice. A young Black boy can be seen pushing a chair up to the table that Dr. King sits at.

The artist rendition of the St. Joseph monument of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Unified Civic Monuments Project)

The St. Joseph monument will be placed at the west end of the Margaret B. Upton Arboretum.

It will feature Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s hand on the shoulder of a young Black girl while a white girl releases doves toward Benton Harbor, representing the hope for a peaceful and joyful future between the two towns.

Both monuments mark a total of 15 years in the making by Mack and Sharon Brown, the founders of the African American History and Literature Gallery in Benton Harbor.

The monuments have been made possible through a $250,000 Whirlpool grant, as well as many other donations from a variety of sponsors.

“This will be a source of benefit to the entire community,” Mack Brown said in a press release.

“Please, do not let this moment pass by - we want all to come be a part of it. Donations are critical to keeping our momentum!” Sharon Brown added.

After installation, the group will continue on other art projects promoting local history in Berrien County.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.