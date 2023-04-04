Markus Burton, Ian Raasch named to 2023 Indiana All-Stars roster

(WNDU) - Two Michiana high school boys basketball standouts have been named to the 2023 Indiana All-Stars team.

Penn’s Markus Burton and NorthWood’s Ian Raasch were named to this year’s collection of the top seniors in the state.

They will be part of a 13-player All-Stars roster that will play the Indiana Junior All-Stars on June 7, followed by the annual doubleheader against Kentucky in Owensboro, Ky., June 9, and the return game June 10 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Burton is Penn’s first Indiana boys basketball All-Star team selection. The Notre Dame commit scored 909 points as a senior, averaging 30.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.3 steals per game to lead the Kingsmen within one point of a Class 4A state finals appearance.

For his career, Burton scored 2,273 points to rank No. 20 on the state’s all-time scoring list. He’s also the all-time scoring leader in St. Joseph County boys basketball history and Kingsmen boys basketball history.

Congratulations Markus Burton on being named Penn's first Indiana Boys Basketball All-Star Team selection !!!!#PHMExcellence 🏀🎉💪 pic.twitter.com/kKq0kga8HJ — Penn Kingsmen Sports (@The_Pennant) April 4, 2023

Raasch, a Grace College commit, averaged 15 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game to help NorthWood win a Class 3A state championship. Raasch is NorthWood’s all-time leading rebounder with 539 and ranks No. 6 in points (1,130) and No. 3 in assists (188).

The duo of Burton and Raasch is not the only duo from Michiana to be named Indiana All-Stars this year. Last month, Rashunda Jones and Amiyah Reynolds of Washington were named to the Indiana All-Stars for high school girls basketball. Meanwhile, that team will be coached by Penn High School girls coach Kristi Ulrich.

