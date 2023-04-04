Indiana Michigan Power eyes solar plant development in Elkhart County

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 30000 Elkhart County homes could soon be powered by the sun!

That’s if things go according to plan for Indiana Michigan Power. On Monday, they announced plans to build solar plants in several of the communities they serve, and Elkhart is one of them.

The company plans to have the plant up and running by mid-2026 in hopes of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2045.

