Grand plans and grand slams; South Bend Cubs seek to upgrade stadium in 2024

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like 2024 will be a rebuilding year for the South Bend Cubs.

In this case, plans call for rebuilding the stadium—not the team.

According to South Bend Cubs owner Andrew Berlin, the plan is to play out the 2023 and 2024 seasons—and then move quickly to rebuild the stadium by the time the 2025 baseball season starts.

“This whole space we’re in right now on the second floor of the stadium, it’s all going to get torn out, and we’re going to go up a second floor,” Berlin told reporters today during a news conference. “From third base to first base, we’re all going to go up a second deck. There will be more suites, more seats, bigger seats. We’re also going to have a convention center that we’re going to build in the left-field corner, and that’ll be a viewing area for restaurants. Our new offices will go out there.”

Berlin says the project will increase stadium seating by about 50 percent. “And so, the more people here, the bigger the experience, the greater the community, the greater, just the comradery.”

Berlin said he worked with an internationally renowned architectural firm known as Populous. “One of the best in the world, and here they worked on Four Winds Field in South Bend, Indiana. So, we’re getting a phenomenal design that will respect the history and the architecture of the building but add some flourishes that’ll make it look a lot like Wrigley.”

Indiana state lawmakers are a couple of votes away from freeing up a steady stream of revenue for the project through the Professional Sports Development Fund.

According to Berlin, the work would require an investment of at least five times what it cost to build the stadium, which was built in 1987 for $11 million.

The Cubs 2023 home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.