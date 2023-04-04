Florida Democrats charged after abortion rights protest

Democratic Chair Nikki Fried is arrested by the Tallahassee Police Department outside of City...
Democratic Chair Nikki Fried is arrested by the Tallahassee Police Department outside of City Hall, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. Fried was among a group speaking out in opposition to SB 300, which would put in place a six-week abortion ban.(Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party and a Democratic state lawmaker have been charged with trespassing after refusing to leave a protest in Tallahassee against a bill to ban abortions after six weeks.

Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried and Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book were among a small group of protestors arrested late Monday near the state Capitol building and charged with misdemeanor trespass.

Sen. Lauren Book, left, and about a dozen activists who were protesting SB 300, which would...
Sen. Lauren Book, left, and about a dozen activists who were protesting SB 300, which would place a ban on abortions after six weeks, were arrested outside the Tallahassee City Hall building, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.(Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP)

The demonstration came hours after the Republican-controlled state Senate approved a proposal to ban abortions after six weeks. The bill, which has the backing of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, is expected to pass the Legislature and become law.

Videos on social media show people chanting “shame” as officers led protestors away in handcuffs. The Tallahassee Police Department issued a statement that said protestors were told they would have to leave after sunset, but 11 people refused to go and were arrested for trespassing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead, including 4-year-old girl, in southern Michigan crash
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Darius K. Thomas is scheduled to be in court on Monday for the 2021 slaying of 19-year-old...
Trial set to begin for Middlebury man accused of murder
First Alert Forecast: Storm Potential Tues/Weds; Clearing for Weekend
Police markings are visible on William Street in South Bend after a shooting leaves one injured.
1 injured in Sunday afternoon shooting in South Bend

Latest News

FILE - A lead water service line from 1927 is seen on the ground on a residential street after...
Florida has most lead pipes in US, EPA survey finds
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Dangerous overnight severe storms expected in Midwest, South
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump pleads not guilty to 34 charges; admonished by judge
The Potawatomi Zoo is welcoming the arrival of a baby Sichuan takin that made its way into the...
Potawatomi Zoo announces birth of baby Sichuan takin
NIPSCO showed the firefighters how to respond to natural gas incidents.
NIPSCO holds natural gas safety training for South Bend firefighters