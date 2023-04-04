Buchner’s experience helping him in spring

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s officially Blue-Gold month for Notre Dame football, who will host their annual spring game on April 22nd. So far, they’re six practices through their spring schedule with practice seven happening on Tuesday morning.

In the Notre Dame quarterback room is Sam Hartman, the grad transfer who’s expected to start, freshman Steve Angeli and early enrollee Kenny Minchey, and sophomore Tyler Buchner who’s had a trying past year.

He was named the starting quarterback for the 2022 season, only to suffer a season ending injury during the week two loss to Marshall. He returned to play in the Gator Bowl in late December, but now shares the practice field with a graduate senior.

New QB coach Gino Guidugli says Buchner has a leg up early on, having the most experience in the Notre Dame offense.

“Tyler and Steve [Angeli] obviously have a great foundation of our offense”, said Guidugli. “Gerad [Parker] kept a lot of the same things in place that they were doing the last few years, so those guys know it better than anybody. When I first came in, as I’m trying to learn it, they’re kind of helping me learn it, so obviously he’s using that to his advantage. I think through five practices he’s done a great job for it.”

“They’ve added some good nuggets, some good new plays, some good concepts, some things like that that really helped this offense”, added Tyler Buchner on the new offense. “It’s gonna be good plays for us and also slim down some things that you know were alittle extra weight or things we didn’t use all the time. Just keep things linear and keep it all compact and easy for us to go out there and operate.”

