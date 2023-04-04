Ask the Doctor: Allergy questions, getting kids to eat healthy, dementia

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1: “The past few times I’ve eaten eggs, my stomach has gotten very upset. But I’ve never had an issue before. Is it possible that I have developed an egg allergy?”

DR. BOB : The classic symptoms of allergy would be a rash, itching, mouth swelling, or trouble breathing.

Your symptoms don’t fall into the category, but there can be less common allergic symptoms that involve upset stomach.

It can be very difficult to know whether something is causing an allergy or whether some other issues, such as having a stomach bug, for instance, was going on.

Ultimately, sometimes we need to test people for an allergy to get a certain answer.

Question #2 (from Kristen): “It’s a struggle to get my daughter to eat fruits and vegetables, and she doesn’t like her vitamins either. Any tips on getting her to eat this stuff?”

DR. BOB : Kristen it sounds like you are describing my household. It is very common for parents to have trouble getting children to eat healthy foods.

In terms of being concerned about an immediate vitamin deficiency, the good news is many of our foods — such as cereal, pasta, and bread — are fortified with vitamins. So, most likely, if your daughter eats some of these foods, she is getting enough vitamins.

In terms of getting her to eat better, my advice would be to consistently put good food in front of her. At meals, make sure fruits and vegetables are served. Make sure she is not snacking between meals so that she is hungry at mealtime.

Finally, be patient. Most likely, she will outgrow it, and you don’t want to make it into a battle. Give her time.

Question #3 (from Cindy): “What are some of the first signs of dementia and how young can you develop it?”

DR. BOB : Questions about memory are extremely common. People are very concerned they might be developing it. People can develop dementia at relatively young ages such as their 50s, but this is uncommon.

One of the complicated parts of evaluating someone’s memory is that a certain amount of memory trouble — like problems with names or dates or remembering appointments — is normal.

What I look for as warning signs are when families are reporting the problem, not the patient, and also when a person starts to have trouble with things like paying their bills or getting lost while driving in a familiar place.

